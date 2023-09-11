Can you go one month without buying new clothing? That is the proposed idea behind Second Hand September campaign. For the entirety of the month, only buy used, or second hand, clothing. Resell, repurpose and restyle what you already own. The purpose is to avoid buying new clothes for the month to slow down and bring awareness to the effects of manufacturing clothing world wide.



