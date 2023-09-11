Can you go one month without buying new clothing? That is the proposed idea behind Second Hand September campaign. For the entirety of the month, only buy used, or second hand, clothing. Resell, repurpose and restyle what you already own. The purpose is to avoid buying new clothes for the month to slow down and bring awareness to the effects of manufacturing clothing world wide.
Starting in 2019, Oxfam, a global movement of people working together to end worldwide poverty, began a campaign to encourage consumers to step back from buying clothing in the “fast fashion” market.
Fast fashion is the term used to describe high volume production of clothes. According to the Oxfam website, “The excess waste from this throwaway lifestyle is putting pressure on the environment. It is increasing demand for the textile industry, which accounts for approximately 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.”
There are local impacts when buying second hand as well. Pricilla Perez, manager at Someplace Safe Thrift Store, said, “The positive aspects are buying at a lower cost, recycling and being able to support nonprofits in the community.”
She continued to explain how it benefits the community: “The benefits of recycling, reducing carbon footprints and reducing the waste in the landfill.”
Fergus Falls has a large number of options to buy second hand clothing. There are a couple consignment stores as well as thrift stores that take donations. Some of the thrift stores in town, such as Someplace Safe, benefit more than the environment.
When you purchase clothing at Someplace Safe, the benefits trickle down to help others.
“Purchases pay for the operation of the store and the costs of employees who keep the store running on a daily basis,“ said Perez. “Additionally, Someplace Safe provides vouchers for victims and survivors of crime to get items they need to start over, clothing, household items, etc. Additionally, profits support the operations of Someplace Safe, a nonprofit that assists victims and survivors of crime in local communities.”
There are other ways to participate in Second Hand September. Try swapping closets with friends. Go through your closet and find what you don’t wear and sell it or donate it. Try upcycling your current clothes to make new pieces. Be creative. You can also mend some pieces that you don’t wear due to rips or missing buttons. Visit thrift stores and consignment stores if you need to find something to add to your closet. You will be helping the environment while also possibly making an impact on a local nonprofit.
Perez said that positives of Second Hand September are “buying at a significantly lower cost and being able to give back to the community.”
By taking the pledge set by Oxfam, it will make an impact on climate change, support the local economy and nonprofit organizations. And as a bonus, you just might find a few items you never knew you needed at a local thrift store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone