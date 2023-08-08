The efforts of the Friends of Finn Creek Open Air Museum in New York Mills to preserve and educate about the Finnish heritage of the area has earned them recognition. At the Finn Creek Festival on August 19, the Fergus Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) including Regent Carol Windels, will present a 2023 Historic Preservation Award to the volunteer organization. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?