The efforts of the Friends of Finn Creek Open Air Museum in New York Mills to preserve and educate about the Finnish heritage of the area has earned them recognition. At the Finn Creek Festival on August 19, the Fergus Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) including Regent Carol Windels, will present a 2023 Historic Preservation Award to the volunteer organization.
The Historic Preservation Committee Historic Preservation Recognition Award is given for the ways they have worked toward keeping the pioneer heritage of the Finnish Americans who settled in West Central Minnesota preserved and passed along.
At the museum, visitors can experience a Finnish American family farm and community as it would have been seen in the past. The volunteers have been able to protect the buildings and grounds and because of this, many iconic Finnish structures such as dry and wet saunas and the unique “vintti kavio” well can be shared with the museum guests.
People from far away, and locals wanting to learn more about the rich heritage, language and ways of life of the pioneers that called the area home, visit the museum every year.
The open air museum was the homestead of Siffert Tapio and Wilhelmiina Worlin. The couple met in New York Mills and were married in 1894, after relocating from Finland to America. The land sold for $3 an acre and had a stream running through it. The original house and sauna are still standing there today.
With the help of neighbors, logs were bright from the woods and hoisted with ropes to construct the home. In the 1970’s, Darrel Nicholson began promoting the preservation of these Finnish log structures. He had a vision of an open air museum that showed how life was for the Finnish pioneers in the area and the unique building methods they had. The land also showcases a saw mill, steam engine, school house, town hall, chapel and general store.
From its beginning in 1975, when the Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Chapter 13 purchased 9.7 acres, to its current area of 40 acres, volunteers have dedicated countless hours to fund raising, educating and restoring the homestead's original 1900’s beauty.
The Summer Folk Festival is held the last full weekend in August and includes entertainment, food, including Finnish specialties, and history of the land and culture. Without the volunteers, this task would be impossible.
Along with receiving the award at the festival this year, the two days are packed with traditional Finnish activities, starting with a pancake/ pannukakku breakfast Saturday morning. Music crafts, historical reenactments and many new activities have been added this year.
The DAR organization is a service group that has members who can trace their lineage back to a patriot of the American Revolutionary War. The Fergus Falls chapter has also presented Excellence in Historic Preservation awards to the Douglas County Historical Society for work that they have done restoring Kinkead Cemetery and to Merilyn Mau, of Elbow Lake who volunteers at the Grant County Historical Society and has worked preserving Fort Pomme de Terre.
