EXPLOSIVE FIRE

Fire rips through the Hoffman Elevator on Mar. 24.

 Submitted

A substantial fire took place in the evening on Mar. 24 at Pro-Ag Farmers Cooperative elevator in Hoffman.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?