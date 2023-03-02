A man who was cooking on a stovetop at an apartment complex at 809 East Cavour Avenue, on Mar. 1, started a fire after grease had splattered.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?