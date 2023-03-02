A man who was cooking on a stovetop at an apartment complex at 809 East Cavour Avenue, on Mar. 1, started a fire after grease had splattered.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department received a call from dispatch reporting the fire at approximately 7:46 p.m. When crews arrived Chief Ryan Muchow said at first they observed no fire.
“It was initially reported as a fire in the hallway in the three story apartment building. When arriving there was no fire, just a smoldering object out in the snow as we would later find out that it was the individual’s jacket. He was cooking fish on a stovetop and the oil caught fire and he tried to put it out with his jacket and smother it. Well, that caught the jacket on fire and as he was exiting the building, parts of the jacket were melting off and started a couple small fires in the hallway carpeting,’ said Muchow.
Muchow said the damage included the knobs on the stove had melted off, but there was no structural damage to the apartment itself and carpeting on the stairs will have to be replaced, roughly around $1,500 in damage.
Several residents of the building did evacuate voluntarily on their own. Muchow said there was a person who lived in the building that went around knocking on doors and because of that the residents were only outside for about 15 minutes or so. Fire crews then ventilated the smoke out of the hallways.
No one was injured in the incident.
Muchow said the department has already had three cooking fires so far this year, which is way up considering it is only March.
“Stove tops are still the leading cause of home fires. It is always recommended to cook on the lowest heat possible, also pay close attention while cooking. Having a lid close by is also a good idea. Something to kind of smother out a fire if they have to. Never leave anything unattended that is cooking on a stove top,” said Muchow.
