Update: May 17, per Fergus Falls Police Department media release
Cole George Leroy Michelson, 26, of Minneapolis, has been charged with felony 1st-degree burglary with dangerous weapon(s) and multiple counts of felony theft involving firearms. Additional charges may also be sought.
Michelson was arrested at 1 p.m. on May 15th in Fergus Falls. During the investigation it was determined that nine firearms had been stolen by Michelson. On May 16 at approximately 5 p.m., all of the firearms were recovered.
The value of the firearms stolen and recovered is approximately $12,000. The estimate amount of damage sustained to the business is still being determined and gathered by ownership.
The Fergus Falls Police Department would like to thank the ownership of JK Sports & Outdoors and The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for their cooperation.
*****
Original article: May 16
Still developing is an ongoing investigation into a break in and possible firearm burglary at JK Sports in Fergus Falls.
The incident was discovered on the morning of May 15, when employees arrived at the business. Law enforcement was notified immediately, and a full store inventory is underway to determine whether or not theft occurred.
One individual is reportedly in custody in relation to the incident.
More information will be shared as it is made available.
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone