With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, people across the country are gathering supplies that are Independence Day staples: barbecues, plenty of cold drinks and of course, fireworks.
The legality surrounding fireworks can be intricate and confusing, as every state maintains different ordinances regarding the colorful pyrotechnics.
In Minnesota the laws are quite straightforward, with legal fireworks defined as non-explosive and non-aerial consumer products offered by vetted in-state vendors.
Examples of legal fireworks include: cylindrical/cone fountains, illuminating torches, pyrotechnic display wheels and ground spinners, flitter sparklers and flash/strobe devices.
It is important to emphasize that any firework that is explosive or aerial in nature is prohibited in Minnesota. Illegal fireworks include, but are not limited to: firecrackers of any size, ladyfingers, sky/bottle rockets, missile type rockets, roman candles, mines or shells, parachutes, chasers or any theatrical pyrotechnics.
To own or operate any firework classified as prohibited in Minnesota, a person must be a certified operator according to current state statutes.
In 2021 alone, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that an estimated 11,500 Americans were injured in incidents related to fireworks, with at least nine killed in related circumstances — 74% of reported injuries occurred between June 18 and July 18.
Concerning Minnesota, from 2009 to 2018, over 700 fireworks injuries and one death were reported to the Minnesota State Fire Marshall.
Reports conducted by the CPSC illustrate an alarming trend regarding firework-related injuries: between 2006 and 2021, the number of injuries associated with pyrotechnics grew by an estimated 25% in the U.S.
Although these statistics are far from reassuring, it further highlights the importance of practicing good safety protocols over this special holiday season.
Alex Hoehn-Saric is the chair of the CPSC, he discusses simple ways that people can celebrate and remain safe during this Fourth of July celebration: “It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays.”
Local firework displays include the Star Storm Fireworks event in Alexandria on July 4, at dusk and a show slated for the same day at the East Otter Tail County Fairgrounds, in Perham, following a local ballgame.
Tips for safe firework use gleaned from current CPSC directives include never allowing young children to play with or be near fireworks, keeping a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire or mishap and dousing spent devices with plenty of water before discarding into the trash.
More information regarding current firework laws and safety advice is available online at: cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.