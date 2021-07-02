With fireworks season upon us and the North Dakota border nearby, it is important to remember that rules and regulations for the two states are different, with tighter regulations on approved fireworks in Minnesota.
A simple rule of thumb is that if it is explosive or aerial — ejecting into the air — it is not approved for use in Minnesota. Approved fireworks include sparklers, smoke bombs, ground fountains, and other novelty items such as noisemakers or snakes. More information on approved fireworks can be found at: dps.mn.gov/divisions/sfm/programs-services/Documents/Fireworks/FireworksList.pdf.
It is important to acknowledge that fireworks-related injuries are common so practice caution whenever fireworks are being used. The most common injuries in the area fall in line with those seen across the state and the nation. The number one cause of injury to children being sparklers, which are approved for use in Minnesota.
“(Children) receive burns from touching the burning portion of the sparkler, and also from the hot sparks falling off of the sparklers,” explained fire safety inspector, Dean Anderson. “Sparklers can burn at up to 1,200 degrees fahrenheit.”
Additional information on fireworks-related injuries is available at: nfpa.org/-/media/Images/Public-Education/By-topic/Fireworks/FireworksInfographic2020.jpg.
There are a number of additional resources regarding fireworks safety as well as fireworks in Minnesota. The Fergus Falls Fire Department shared the following resources for access to additional information:
City of Fergus Falls: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/home/showpublisheddocu ent/256/637402725864830000.
U.S. Fire Administration: usfa.fema.gov/training/coffee_break/060319.html.
National Fire Protection Association: nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Fireworks.
Minnesota State Fire Marshal: dps.mn.gov/divisions/sfm/programs-services/Pages/Fireworks-Information.aspx.
Fergus Falls Fire Department: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/departments/fire/fire-prevention-and-inspections.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department has a mobile app that contains fire safety information on the go. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple Store and contains information regarding fireworks safety and other fire safety tips to keep people educated and safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.