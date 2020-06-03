As businesses were allowed to reopen with some special restrictions on Monday, June 1, Ottertail Business and Community Association (OBCA) has planned a few fun events, one of the first since the pandemic shutdown in March, this weekend. The first is a children’s event Saturday morning and the second is a celebration of the reopening of many local businesses, especially bars and restaurants.
On Saturday, June 6, starting at 10 a.m. OBCA will be hosting the first ever Ottertail Eggstravaganza. “It replaces our Easter egg hunt that we didn’t have because of the situation with the (coronavirus) and we really wanted to do something with the kids because we felt that we were not able to do the Easter egg hunt in April this year,” OBCA president Ron Grobeck said.
The event will take place across the street from the city park in Ottertail. Rather than the usual free for all of children out searching for eggs, visitors can stay in their cars while volunteers scoop out eggs for their baskets. “There won’t be any contact with the people, the kids will sit in the car, they won’t even get outside. We’ll just count the kids and they’ll hold their sack up and we’ll put a scoop of eggs in the baskets or whatever they have,” Grobeck said. Participants should bring their own baskets and bags to hold the eggs.
The eggs will have candy inside and some of them will be marked with the word “prize” on the outside of the egg. Those with marked eggs can pull up to a table with a number of special prizes to choose from. “We’ll have over 60 prizes, I think we’ve got 16 baskets, there’s over 30 (Easter) bunnies and then there’s some other things like those flying disc things and stuff like that,” Grobeck says. Prizes are first come first served and there will also be two vouchers for a free bicycle from Vintage Bicycle Company in Ottertail, donated by Gordon Bradbury. “There will be a certificate on the table, so if you’re one of the first ones that picks that, you’ll take that and then you’ll redeem at Vintage Bicycle on Highway 108 and 78, you can just pick a bike that matches what you’re looking for.”
The event is taking precautions with regard to COVID-19 to keep everyone safe. “This Eggstravaganza thing will be a lot of fun, all of our people that are working will have masks on,” Grobeck said. “We’ve taken all the precautions, we’ll even have hand sanitizers on the table for the people that are there helping out.”
This was the first year the annual Easter egg hunt has ever been canceled. Even in years when there was still snow on the ground, OTBCA has found a way to make things work. “We usually get hundreds of people,” Grobeck said. “It’s a big tradition and this is the first year that we haven’t been able to do it because, of course, the restrictions that the city park was closed and so was the pavilion, so we wanted to come up with a way that we could still do this and make it a fun event and be correct on the coronavirus thing.”
Later on Saturday, many businesses in Ottertail will be hosting special events. “Each business, whoever wants to participate, puts together their own Facebook page telling what they’re going to be doing in Ottertail this weekend as something special and fun,” OTBCA treasurer and owner of Betty’s Pantry Vanessa Neels said. “We’re here, we’re open, and we want you to come visit us.”
Betty’s Pantry, for example, will have specials on chili cheese dogs, chili fries, hamburgers and fries. “We’re going to set up cornhole and Norwegian golf so people have something to do while they’re waiting for their food. We’re going to have music playing, we’re going to do drawings, just make it a really fun event so people get in the mood to come out and visit us, and get in the mood to go out to eat and go shopping in Ottertail,” Neels said.
You can check your favorite business’ Facebook page to see what plans they may have for this weekend and next weekend. “All the bars and restaurants are open, they all have patio seating, social distancing, they’ve taken the necessary sanitizing steps and measures to make sure that everybody feels safe and we just want people to come visit us,” Neels says.
