Supporting mitigation efforts and protecting our church community, First Lutheran Church leadership has decided to cancel worship service on  Wednesday, March 18.

The church also canceled Sunday, March 15’s service.

Arrangements are being made to provide alternative worship via video live stream and radio broadcast for Sunday. Please check the church website for live stream and tune into radio station 97.7 FM for radio broadcast.

Also, Senior Choir and Hosanna Handbells have canceled their rehearsals for the remainder of the spring, including the joint ELCA Chorus rehearsing for Good Friday.

If you need pastoral care, please contact Pastor Gretchen at 218-321-0995 or email her at pastorg@flcff.org.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments