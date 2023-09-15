Otter Tail County will soon be taking part in a first in Minnesota, a regional food system plan.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health Manager, Jason Bergstrand, said that residents of Becker, Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties are invited to review the newly released food plan that will guide local food development in their region.
This is the first multi-county food systems plan in the state of Minnesota. Plans are also in the works for a “to be formed” regional food policy council. That council will help advance the recommendations of the regional food systems plan which will create a more vibrant and sustainable food system for our region. Bergstand said it cannot be understated how significant this is.
“The plan has 15 objectives with dozens of strategies to achieve those objectives, so over time we believe the public will start to see greater impact on increased access to locally produced foods. For example, there may be community orchards that started using unused city or county owned land, policies passed that support urban food production, increased land access for new immigrants who already possess the skills for food production,” said Bergstrand.
The plan was created by asking people in the region about their ideas for improving the local food system through asset mapping meetings, a survey, and a local food tour. Bergstrand said it is possible the plan could change the quality of food people in the area would have access to.
“Certainly, we know food that is grown close to home can be picked, processed, and shipped to consumers within hours so we expect quality food to be increased. Many producers are also becoming specialized in a particular growing method like fruit orchards or hydroponics or even specializing in growing just a few types of foods, meats or vegetables that make them an expert in their field. The specialization helps the producer create the supports necessary for producing high quality foods,” explained Bergstrand.
Bergstrand mentioned certain things could be added to the plan that stakeholders or community members might request along the way.
“Once the West Central MN Food Policy Council is formed, they will begin to choose priorities from the plan to work on. We fully recognize that new ideas may emerge from leadership or the public to address concerns not identified in the current plan. We believe the plan is a living document so there is room for it to be flexible and have things added to it over time. There will be short-term and long-term solutions to be implemented,” said Bergstrand.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health received funding to develop the plan from the West Central Initiative. The plan was developed by a project team consisting of PartnerSHIP 4 Health, Mezclada, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, West Central Initiative and CHI Health.
The plan can be viewed online at: yemail.constantcontact.com/West-Central-MN-Regional-Food-Council.html?soid=1106679984569&aid=g4ie-_puPKA.