Some Underwood School students will participate in the 2022 Regional Personal Finance Decathlon conducted by the Minnesota Council on Economic Education.
Underwood School teacher Rick Harig, who teaches business, personal finance, economics and computer literacy, said the group representing the school was seven students at first, but through testing, three students emerged as leaders of the group; these three will face 12 other teams around the state in the competition. The three finalists are Kaley Quam, a senior, Jayden Harig and Jacob Kramer, juniors.
“This is very beneficial to these students in the long term, obviously finishing with high school, and as we talked about already, they should have an investment plan. In the classes, we look at, what happens if you invest $100 a month for the next 30 years? You’re looking at around $400,000 because of interest. We also talk about saving for purchases rather than using credit. We’re teaching them to be prepared for the real world,” said Harig.
The Personal Finance Decathlon is a student competition where students in grades 9-12 demonstrate their knowledge of personal finance by taking an online test covering ten areas of personal finance and how it is applied to daily life and include:
- Thinking economically.
- Earning income.
- Paying taxes.
- Budgeting.
- Saving.
- Financial planning.
- Investing.
- Borrowing.
- Banking and financial institutions.
- Insuring.
The Minnesota Personal Finance Decathlon is a statewide competition that provides a fun, challenging and creative way to engage students' personal finance knowledge and critical thinking.
The state competition utilizes a case-study format that allows students to experience financial planning for a fictional family, helping them reach their financial goals by applying their knowledge of personal finance concepts and presenting their recommendations to a panel of volunteer judges from business, academia and government.
The state champion is then invited to represent Minnesota at the National Personal Finance Challenge.
The competition is a flagship program from the Minnesota Council on Economic Education, providing students from across the state an opportunity to demonstrate their critical-thinking and financial communication skills.
Each year, nearly 300 high school students participate in the online qualifying competition that tests their familiarity with 10 areas of personal finance.
In total, 290 students from 15 schools across Minnesota participated in the first round of the Personal Finance Decathlon. The 2022 Personal Finance Decathlon program is made possible through the support of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The National Personal Finance Challenge is supported by the Council for Economic Education.