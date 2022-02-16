Michelle Fischbach has announced that she will be seeking another term in the U.S. Congress for her seat as the U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.
Fischbach was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2020 by defeating longtime U.S. senator, Collin Peterson.
Fischbach was first elected to the Minnesota State Senate in a special election in 1996, after the resignation of Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party senator, Joe Bertram, who had pled guilty to shoplifting. Fischbach has served Minnesota in various capacities since then, including a period from Jan. 2017 to May 2018, when she served as the first female president of the Minnesota Senate.
Fischbach ascended to the seat of lieutenant governor in 2018 in the wake of the Al Franken scandal, succeeding Tina Smith with former Gov. Mark Dayton appointing her to fill the embattled U.S. Senate seat.
Fischbach stated in a release that she has been traveling the district and meeting with farmers, families and civic leaders since she took office in Jan. 2021.
Fischbach is a member of house committees, including agriculture, judiciary and rules. She is also the ranking member of the agriculture committee's subcommittee on commodity exchanges, energy and credit.
Fishbach was one of 139 members in the House of Representatives who objected to the official certification of electoral votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. She also voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Cloud State University and a Juris Doctor degree from William Mitchell College of Law. She and her husband, Scott, live in Regal and have two adult children and six grandchildren.
