Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach toured the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Prairie Wetlands Learning Center late Friday afternoon to learn more about their mission.
Fischbach was joined by state Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer, Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke, Tony Rondeau with the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club, and president of the Friends of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Gary Wheeler, among many others.
The group visited many sites on the property, also walking on a few trails with students during the visit. Located on the outskirts of Fergus Falls along State Highway 210 East, the center has several classrooms.
Fischbach and the group also met with students and took some of their questions. In one of the greenhouses on site, Fishbach complimented the students about their knowledge, and what they had learned so far.
“I learned something today too, and you are good teachers,” she said.
Several guests spoke about the beginning idea for the Prairie Wetlands Center including Rondeau, as well as Wheeler. Wheeler also touched on new contributions from their members that included various building improvements and needed items for classrooms.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, currently, the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center offers three educational options including preschool through fifth grade half-day or full-day field investigations, 6-8 grade field studies, and overnight visits for fifth-graders and older with the cooperation of Fergus Falls School District 544, and other area schools, as well as opportunities for homeschool learners.
While in town, Fischbach also made stops at Lake Region Healthcare and the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
