Washington, D.C. - On Sunday, Michelle Fischbach was sworn-in as a member of the 117th Congress representing Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District.
In response, Fischbach issued the following statement:
“As I took the oath of office today, I felt an intense sense of responsibility for both our nation and the people of the Seventh District of Minnesota, who I now have the privilege of representing in Congress. I want to thank the people of the Seventh District for placing their trust in me; my commitment is now, and will always be, to my constituents. I also want to thank my family for their unwavering support.
“These are unprecedented times – and there is little doubt that our values will continue to come under attack from the increasingly radical left. However, as I look around at my new colleagues, I am confident that we are up to the task of fighting for our shared ideals and for the nation we love.
“I look forward to serving western Minnesota in the 117th Congress. I vow to fight for our great state and nation every day that I have the honor of being a member of Congress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.