U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-7) will serve as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit for the 117th Congress. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over policies, statutes, and markets related to commodity exchanges, agricultural credit, rural development, energy, and rural broadband.
“Agriculture is incredibly important to Minnesota’s Seventh District, which is home to more than 30,000 farms spanning 34,000 square miles. It is an honor to be named the Republican lead on a subcommittee that deals with issues so important to the constituents I represent,” said Fischbach. “I will work to deliver affordable, reliable broadband internet connectivity to the thousands of Minnesotans who still lack access and will work to make sure farmers have the resources they need to weather the market effects of this pandemic. Serving as ranking member for this subcommittee will allow me to play a key role in moving these important initiatives forward.”
“I’m excited to welcome Congresswoman Fischbach to the Agriculture Committee and look forward to her taking the reins as ranking member of the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit,” said Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee. “Michelle’s experiences fighting for Minnesota farm families will serve her well in this new position, and I am grateful for her leadership in the 117th Congress.”
Fischbach also serves on the House Committee on the Judiciary and the House Committee on Rules.
