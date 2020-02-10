The Otter Tail County Historical Society Coffee Klatch series begins Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. with Jim Wolters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisheries. Wolters will speak on the diversity of fish species in Otter Tail County and how the DNR monitors and manages the over 1,000 lakes we have in the county.
Friday’s Coffee Klatch is part of a yearlong celebration of the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club’s 100th anniversary. The commemoration includes a newly opened exhibition at the Otter Tail County Historical Society titled “Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club: 100 Years of Conservation.” The exhibit looks at the history of the Fish & Game Club and highlights important projects they been involved with. It also explores the unique partnerships that exist between it and area conservation organizations.
Friday’s coffee klatch with Jim Wolters is free and open to the public. For more information contact OTCHS at 218-736-6038.
