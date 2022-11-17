More coverage, more fish

As one of the area's longest running and most popular shows, Fishing the Midwest will now air on the Sportsman Channel beginning Jan. 1. 

 Submitted

Fishing the Midwest with Mike Frisch, one of the Midwest’s longest running, highest rated regional fishing television shows, announced that an agreement to air Fishing the Midwest on the Sportsman Channel has been reached. Starting in late December of 2022 and continuing through first quarter of 2023, Fishing the Midwest will air four times a week on the Sportsman Channel.



