Fishing the Midwest with Mike Frisch, one of the Midwest’s longest running, highest rated regional fishing television shows, announced that an agreement to air Fishing the Midwest on the Sportsman Channel has been reached. Starting in late December of 2022 and continuing through first quarter of 2023, Fishing the Midwest will air four times a week on the Sportsman Channel.
“We have long entertained the idea of moving to more nationwide coverage and this addition to our list of carriers certainly accomplishes that. With Sportsman Channel’s reach of over 36 million U.S. households, this is a great opportunity to expand Fishing the Midwest’s viewership,” commented Mike Frisch, host and owner of Fishing the Midwest TV.
An earlier episode was filmed back in the fall of 2014 on Otter Tail Lake. Erik Osberg, of Wadena, produced the program and believes Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area is hidden gem: “It is literally 27 miles from my back yard to one of the boat landings – I was very excited to when I found out we’d be filming on Otter Tail. Some of the best fishing of my life has come on that lake and I think it’s big enough to handle a little more fishing pressure. I also believe promoting the area is crucial to the local economies.”
Otter Tail is known for a good minnow and jig bite in the fall, but the Fishing The Midwest team wanted to try something different, so they spent the day pulling night crawlers on two hook harnesses behind bottom bouncers. Although their approach didn’t result in any massive fish, it didn’t disappoint and they managed a dozen solid eating-class walleyes.
“Anytime you film a fishing show, you run the risk of having the fish not cooperate,” Osberg noted. “It was very windy and cold that day, but we got the fish we needed. We also feel like we were able to capture some of the natural beauty of the surrounding area.”
“Fishing the Midwest episodes will still originate in the Midwest, but now we will give fishing enthusiasts across the country insight into the great fishing opportunities we have here,” Frisch continued. “We’ll continue to highlight some of the best fishing destinations across the Midwest, offer angling education highlighting easy to master fishing techniques that work across the region and beyond, and, of course, still share stories of interesting folks we meet during our travels.”
“Simply put, adding the Sportsman Channel gives Fishing the Midwest a much larger platform to share all the great fishing that’s available here in the Midwest,” Frisch concluded.
Fishing the Midwest TV was founded in 1990 by Freshwater Fishing Hall of Famer Bob Jensen with a mission of highlighting the Midwest’s finest fishing destinations. Jensen was also a leader in angler education as he detailed easy to master fishing techniques that anglers of all skill levels could use on their next fishing trips. Additionally, Fishing the Midwest shared and currently shares stories of the places traveled to and people met along the way. Mike Frisch joined Jensen as a show co-host in 2014 and became the show’s host and owner in 2020.
Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD is a television and digital media company fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel embraces the attitude of “Red, Wild, & Blue America” – where the American Spirit and Great Outdoors are celebrated in equal measure. Sportsman channel reaches more than 36 million U.S. television households.
Fishing the Midwest will air Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on the Sportsman Channel beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The episodes will also air on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. beginning Dec. 27, 2022. Fishing the Midwest will continue to air on World Fishing Network, Bally Sports North and on several other network affiliates and cable providers across the Midwest during 2023. More information can be found at the following: fishingthemidwest.com.