Real Minnesota fish are captured using paint and the traditional Japanese gyotaku printmaking technique to create a detailed impression of fish in unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of art in Becky Albright’s exhibit in the Dunlap Room Gallery at the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
The exhibit, “Every Fish has a Tale,” is on display through Aug. 7 with a “Meet the Artist” event on July 27 from 4-6 p.m.
Gyotaku, pronounced “ghee-yo-tah-koo,” translates to fish rubbing/print. The unique printmaking process captures the exact details and size of a fish in a way that photography and taxidermy cannot do. Albright offers custom gyotaku prints on a commission basis. “It’s a perfect way to capture your fishing skills,” she shared.
More information about Albright’s art can be found at facebook.com/MnFishArt. Additional details regarding her gyotaku printmaking process and upcoming milestones in her career will be available in the upcoming fall edition of Lake Country Living magazine.
