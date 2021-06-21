Fiskum Flooring and Custom Showers LLC, is bringing a new design center to Fergus Falls. Fiskum Flooring and Design has purchased the building at 2609 Cenex Drive, with a tentative grand opening slated for early fall.
Mark Fiskum, owner, possesses a degree in carpentry from Alexandria Technical College and over 21 years of experience in the field. Fiskum Flooring and Design will offer start-to-finish services on flooring, kitchen, bathroom, and design projects.
“This is all personal for us,” shared Fiskum. “We love spending time with our customers to understand their vision and see it through.”
Fiskum Flooring and Custom Showers LLC, whose mission is to provide quality in the details, serves a 60-mile radius of Fergus Falls and will continue to do so with the opening of Fiskum Flooring and Design. They feel they will further benefit their service area by expanding their offerings to include one-on-one start-to-finish options that help to minimize the overwhelming feeling that can accompany a home improvement project.
With a longstanding history of supporting other local businesses, the design center will continue to maintain their working relationships with small area businesses, offering locally sourced materials and options at their new location.
“We are beyond grateful to be a part of this community,” expressed Fiskum. “We appreciate all of the support as we continue to grow and we look forward to serving everyone.”
Updates on the progress of the design center and more information can be obtained on Facebook or at www.fiskumflooring.com.
