Fergus Falls residents who have city utilities accounts that are disconnected for nonpayment may soon see an extra fee included. At the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, finance director Bill Sonmor briefed council members on the proposed new billing policy for utility accounts that are disconnected for delinquency.
Sonmor stated that even though water may be shut off at a residence, the property is still using other services, including the storm-water sewer and garbage pickup, which continues despite a disconnect status.
“When we disconnect water for delinquency payments, that account has always just been closed in the system, until that account is reactivated. Well, you if you look at it the same way, storm-water, tree-management, services are still being used, and flat charges for the water and sewer system that the resident is still connected up to and has the access to those services because they are tied into the house with the resident,” said Sonmor.
Sonmor also stated that currently flat fees are only billed when water is disconnected by request and the property owner continues to receive benefits of the city’s infrastructure while they are disconnected, and therefore they should be required to continue to pay flat charges to help offset the cost to the city, however, this is not currently done with disconnects.
Flat charges for a typical resident would be $34.30 and would include water flat, sewer flat, storm water and tree management. Sonmor also stated that the city utility department charges both flow and flat rates for utilities on a monthly basis. Flow rates are intended to cover the cost of usage, while flat rates are intended to cover the cost of supporting infrastructure. The primary reason for the proposed change would be to maintain consistency and to more equitably bill the cost of infrastructure to those who benefit from the services. Sonmor said the city would see a slight increase in annual revenue due to the proposed change.
A motion was carried for the proposed fee change to be added to the consent agenda for Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting for final approval.
Also discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting, was the Union Avenue street and pedestrian improvement project, which would run from Washington to Junius avenues. The council was asked to accept civil engineers Bolton and Menk’s professional services agreement for construction management in the amount of $98,000. The road contractor for the project, Central Specialties Inc., of Alexandria was awarded the contract early last month. A tentative schedule provided during a preconstruction meeting showed the construction occurring from Sept. 6 through Nov. 15.
However, in a letter to the city engineering department received on Tuesday, Bolton and Menk stated they were contacted by Central Specialties Inc., on Monday with concerns about the proposed schedule due to materials not being available in time for the project, and stated that currently lead times are between 6-8 weeks for some of the needed items. Central Specialties Inc., has requested that because of the current situation, they are proposing the project be rescheduled to spring of 2021, with a revised completion date of July 30, 2022.
Mayor Ben Schierer stated there were concerns with the timeframe of June and July because it is typically the most busy time of the year, in terms of traffic.
City engineer, Brian Yavarow said he would look into seeing if he could find out if a better schedule would be more feasible, but was concerned that material costs and delivery and wait times could affect the overall project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.