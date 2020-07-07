Flowers pulled from pots in southwest Perham Saturday morning were found strewn about after someone went on a tear.
The Perham police have a person of interest in the vandalism but no one has been fined or arrested as of Monday.
“We’re hoping that someone will be able to help us,” Perham Police Department administrative assistant, Fran Knutson said, adding that the senseless act has many Perham residents upset.
According to Knutson, the crime occurred sometime during the night of July 3-4. Flowers were simply pulled from their pots and left. Flower pots at four to five sites were vandalized.
The largest target hit was the Forever Remembered flower garden at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. The 20-by-30 garden, planted and maintained each year by volunteers, took a beating according to Deacon Randy Altstadt.
“I think it was somebody who was probably inebriated,” Altstadt said. “I am just disappointed in whoever did this.”
Altstadt said the garden at St. Henry’s will bear flowers again in the future.
There is hope the culprit can be identified after a review of the security footage from a camera near St. Henry’s.
