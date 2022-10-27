For a number of Sundays this fall, Fergus Falls City Council Member Brent Thompson of Ward 3 has been canvasing neighborhoods throughout town for two purposes — sharing a flyer regarding city parks in Wards 2 and 3, and conducting a survey in Ward 4. Both of these actions have resulted in controversy among voters.
On a single Sunday, beginning at about 11 a.m. and ending when it got dark, Thompson began scouting Wards 2 and 3 for homes with signs supporting Fergus Falls City Council electoral candidates Mark Leighton (Ward 2) and Al Kremeier (Ward 3). When he located those signs, he knocked on the door, delivering a flyer regarding the parks maintained by the City of Fergus Falls.
In the flyer, Thompson shares that Leighton and Kremeier are running on a forum focused on transparency, better roads, improved infrastructure, improved police and fire services and upgrades to water and sewer services, all while reducing city budget and real estate taxes — a sentiment Thompson states in the flyer as "things that would benefit Fergus Falls."
Thompson's flyer, which he provided to Daily Journal Media, also states that Leighton and Kremeier failed to disclose they have a plan to cut $3 million from the city's budget by targeting city parks.
According to Thompson, there was a meeting involving Fergus Falls' city administrator, Andrew Bremseth, in which Leighton and Kremeier proposed the plan to cut the funding for the parks, and the same sentiment has been brought forth by Leighton to other individuals since.
At the time of this publication, neither Bremseth or Leighton have responded to requests regarding the the meeting or the statement regarding the closure of all city parks; however, Fergus Falls City Council member, Tom Rufer, confirmed that Leighton stated to him that the city should "sell the parks to developers."
The flyer distributed by Thompson also mentioned that candidate Kremeier voiced concern regarding the expense of maintenance of city parks and suggested planting more natural plantings, similar to those at Adams (Grotto) Park, in order to reduce expense.
Kremeier confirmed that he made that statement, elaborating to explain that he is not proposing to eliminate all grassy areas from park areas. "We need to use some common sense," he stated. "Fergus Falls has 29 parks with a total of 551 acres. That is a large area."
Kremeier continued, sharing that "Our community needs city parks, I support the parks as I just remarked (Oct. 25) at 10:15 a.m. on a KBRF radio interview, 'city parks are a great place to make memories.'" During the interview, Kremeier remarked on his memories of playing baseball in the city parks as a boy.
"I think Fergus Falls is proud of the city parks," Thompson shared. "Without parks, the City of Fergus Falls is nothing."
Thompson also added that he voted in favor the "atrocity" that is the natural plantings at Adams (Grotto) Park and regrets doing so, stating that it "looks unkempt — it looks like weeds," and sharing that he feels that sort of landscaping option is more appropriate for the outside edges of town.
The statements made in Thompson's flyer and in regards to the incident resulted in an influx of complaints and questions regarding the legality of the distribution of the flyer and suggestions of Thompson being removed from his role due to his actions.
City of Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer shared the following statement in reaction to the situation: "While the appropriateness of Council member Thompson’s actions may be subjective, the legality is not. The US Constitution (1st Amendment) and Minnesota statute (211B.04, subd. 3) clearly protect those activities." Schierer expressed that he does not think Thompson should have taken the course of action that he did, and that he expressed that directly to him; but that he fervently defends his right to do so.
"What I find most alarming, and I believe that all residents should find disturbing," Schierer continued, "is the fact that some individuals are calling for the suppression of free speech guaranteed under our Constitution when they disagree with the message. That is dangerous."
Confirmation with City of Fergus Falls Attorney Rolf Nycklemoe clarified that the legality of Thompson's actions are sound and explained how the recall process of a sitting council person occurs, which is outlined in the City Charter beginning with Sec. 6.13.
"Although the Charter does not specify grounds a council member may be recalled (presumably it could be for any reason that enough voters are dissatisfied), generally the grounds for recall of an elected official are serious malfeasance or nonfeasance in the performance of official duties during the current or any previous term, or conviction of a serious crime," Nycklemoe explained, including additional information sharing that most often it involves using an official position for monetary gain or improperly influencing or taking advantage of another due to their position — such as bribery, corrosion, for other personal gain or stealing or misuse of public funds.
Nycklemoe shared that at least 20% of the total number of registered voters in the ward must sign their name to a recall petition to require a recall election on a public official. If over 50% vote in favor of a recall, the elected official is removed from office.
Bremseth shared that at this time, there have been no actions taken against Thompson in regards to the distribution of the parks flyer.
On separate days from the dispersal of the city parks flyer, Thompson visited Ward 4 conducting a survey, which is a practice he shared he does on a regular basis in Ward 3.
"I'm the only councilman I know that does it (outside of campaign season)," Thompson stated, sharing that due to redistricting, he will remain as a Ward 3 representative until the 2024 election, during which he will need to run in Ward 4, as that is where he now resides. "I try to vote the way the people in the ward want me to." Thompson continued to explain that the reason for conducting his survey in Ward 4 now is so he can get to know the residents of the ward prior to the next election season so he can adequately represent their points of view.
Questions regarding the City Charter can be directed to City of Fergus Falls Communication Manager Jean Bowman at jean.bowman@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us.