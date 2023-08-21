The First National Bank of Henning (FNB), with offices in Ottertail, Battle Lake and Henning, announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the Evansville and Detroit Lakes branches of First Security Bank – Sleepy Eye (First Security), which is headquartered in Sleepy Eye.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?