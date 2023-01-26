I’ve had the privilege of welcoming hundreds of new lives into this world. Some births are more difficult than others, but the goal is always the same. We want every new baby to be born safely and with no complications.
I find the fear of complications is usually more nerve-inducing than the birth itself. One concern that seems to loom over new parents is the fear of birth defects. This can be a scary topic, but it shouldn’t necessarily stop prospective parents from starting a family.
How do we prevent birth defects? Unfortunately, they are the product of a range of issues, but we do have tools for starving them off. One method is consuming folic acid. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women capable of getting pregnant should consume at least 400 micrograms of folic acid each day. Folic acid is an important part of a varied diet that helps prevent neural tube defects. In many cases, babies born with neural tube defects suffer from the brain and skull not forming correctly. These conditions often lead to infant death.
A multivitamin is a great option! Adjusting your diet can also work. Try adding pasta, rice, cereals, beans, and broccoli to your rotation of meals. Make checking the nutrition label and ingredients a natural part of meal planning.
The ill effects of smoking and drinking while pregnant are well documented, but many are still unaware of the importance of folic acid. We collectively should change that and do everything we can to prevent neural tube defects. Please do me a favor and check in with your female friends. Make sure they are getting their 400 micrograms. Something as simple as taking a vitamin could save a life.
