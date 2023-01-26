I’ve had the privilege of welcoming hundreds of new lives into this world. Some births are more difficult than others, but the goal is always the same. We want every new baby to be born safely and with no complications.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?