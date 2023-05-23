When it comes to kicking off our summer “lake season,” the dogs and cats of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County seem to have it all figured out. They’ve put together three upcoming events for fun, fellowship and fundraising. Mark your calendars for May 25, 6-8 p.m at Beach Bums on Otter Tail Lake. The Otter Tail Lions group will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the meat raffle that evening to the HSOTC shelter expansion project. And for those of you who didn’t grow up in Minnesota, a meat raffle defined is a quintessential Minnesotan bar tradition that plays out nearly every night of the week in at least one of Otter Tail County’s famous watering holes. Though its origins are unknown, its existence is as homegrown as a tater-tot hot dish. To participate in a meat raffle, all you need is a few bucks (typically $1/ticket) and a love of all kinds of meat. It’s a source of both entertainment and sustenance, as you could become the winner of a select meat bundle from local butchers. Regardless if you win or not, the experience is sure to make your next grocery shopping experience seem pretty boring!



