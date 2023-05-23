When it comes to kicking off our summer “lake season,” the dogs and cats of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County seem to have it all figured out. They’ve put together three upcoming events for fun, fellowship and fundraising. Mark your calendars for May 25, 6-8 p.m at Beach Bums on Otter Tail Lake. The Otter Tail Lions group will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the meat raffle that evening to the HSOTC shelter expansion project. And for those of you who didn’t grow up in Minnesota, a meat raffle defined is a quintessential Minnesotan bar tradition that plays out nearly every night of the week in at least one of Otter Tail County’s famous watering holes. Though its origins are unknown, its existence is as homegrown as a tater-tot hot dish. To participate in a meat raffle, all you need is a few bucks (typically $1/ticket) and a love of all kinds of meat. It’s a source of both entertainment and sustenance, as you could become the winner of a select meat bundle from local butchers. Regardless if you win or not, the experience is sure to make your next grocery shopping experience seem pretty boring!
featured
Follow the dogs for good times ahead
- By Kristi Lausch Humane Society of Otter Tail County
-
- Updated
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Ecker update
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
Firearm theft at JK Sports
-
A dying town? I think not!
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Ecker update
-
Tungseth, Comets won it all in 1974
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Healing together: Couple hold fishing day for local veterans
-
In motion: Sunrise Rotary is putting kids on bikes
-
Outpost Smokehouse BBQ to open at Little Chief
-
Walz weekly roundup — May 15-19, 2023
-
Area theft ring busted
-
From the Record -- May 16-22, 2023
-
Denied: Lincoln Vapors appeal hearing not successful