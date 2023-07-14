The population change from almost 2,990,000 to just under 15,000 is one of many adjustments Daily Journal summer intern Kencia Accilien has made since she arrived in Fergus Falls.
Accilien grew up in the busy city of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. It was there at her school where she met Fergus Falls resident Amy Twedt.
Twedt was serving as a teacher in Haiti while on a mission trip. After getting to know each other, Accilien made the decision to come and stay with Amy, and her husband Roger.
In January 2023, Accilien moved to Fergus Falls where she began working toward her degree at M State in Fergus Falls. Arriving here in the middle of winter wasn’t the easiest transition.
“My biggest challenge was the cold. The first two months here were rough because my nose was bleeding due to how dry it was,” Accilien said. Since then, she has acclimated well and is working hard to achieve her goals.
“The plan is to complete my two years of college in Business Administration at M State Fergus Falls, “she said. “I would ideally like to be a Bank Manager/Entrepreneur.”
With the summer off from classes, Accilien has been doing an internship at Daily Journal Media. She works in the newsroom doing various duties including writing. She is enjoying the chance to try something she hasn’t done before and work on skills to help her further her schooling and future career. “I got the chance to improve my writing skills,” she explained.
Being hosted by the Twedt family has been a great experience for Accilien: “Some of my best times would be when I cook at home. The Twedts love Haitian food and cooking just brings me great joy.”
Like most every other person her age, Accilien describes her hobbies as "reading, binge watching tv shows and Tiktok." Her favorite book is “Five Languages of Love” by Gary Chapman.
She participated in her school’s music club in Haiti and she enjoys listening to music. “My favorite band is One Direction and my favorite song is "Vuelvo a Casa" by Generación 12,” she said.
After Accilien finishes her schooling in Fergus Falls, she plans to continue her schooling and get her MBA Moorhead State University.
Accilien has a specific role model that has been a great influence and role model for her. “My brother Kervens is my best friend and what I admire about him is how smart he is. He is currently a Phd candidate in Molecular Biology,” she said.
There is no doubt that Accilien will achieve every goal she sets and have her bright smile on while she does it. She has been a great asset to Daily Journal Media this summer and will be missed when she leaves to chase her dreams.
