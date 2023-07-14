DJM intern

Kencia Accilien made the move to Fergus Falls to continue her education.

 Submitted

The population change from almost 2,990,000 to just under 15,000 is one of many adjustments Daily Journal summer intern Kencia Accilien has made since she arrived in Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?