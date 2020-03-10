So, you’ve been faithful to that New Year’s resolution and are hitting the gym more days than not. You have seen results and are happy to continue your progress. You have made it this far, but what about the recent fear of the coronavirus? Will your daily gym workouts have to move to the home? Is there a way to stay safe at your local gyms without a potential spread? How is the virus transmitted and should you worry?
According to the Center for Disease Control, sweat will not spread coronavirus but high contact surfaces and objects may. The CDC says that it is not the main way that the virus spreads, but still can be worrisome. The group is still learning how the virus spreads and the severity of illness it causes.
Although gymgoers don’t have to be concerned about the spread of the virus through sweat, the CDC recommends cleaning items that come into frequent contact with hands.
Locally, gyms look to continue their practices of keeping their facilities clean. Tiffany Miller, manager at New Beginnings in Fergus Falls, stated that the gym has multiple checklists for cleaning and sanitizing.
“We have frequencies divided up into daily tasks, weekly tasks, monthly and bimonthly,” Miller said. “Things that are touched more often are cleaned daily, some of the items are also looked at twice to make sure they are clean.”
The business hasn’t discussed coronavirus specifically but does talk weekly about cleaning protocols. Miller also mentioned that spray bottles with a cleaning solution and paper towels are available to gym members at all times. “We have a lot of customers who are very good at cleaning their area after they use it. It is also recommended that you clean off the equipment before and after use, whether a yoga mat or a treadmill.”
The facility also offers tanning. Miller stated that the tanning beds are cleaned everyday but not between each individual use. “Every single tanner that comes in here, I tell them that we have multiple cleanings during the day but not in between each person, each use, so it is the best to spray down the bed before you start.”
Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA executive director Eric Price stated that the facility is prepared in case of widespread illness.
“We do have plans if things happen,” Price said of the coronavirus threat. “The YMCA has been talking about this. It is something that is shared nationally. We are on top as things happen as an organization. Each site shares information.”
Price said that the YMCA is following policies and protocols to keep the equipment and areas of the facility clean. The executive director recommends that community members clean equipment before and after use with the cleaning solution provided by the YMCA, and to follow common standards for staying healthy like handwashing.
Asked what the plan would be if such an issue would arise, Price stated that they would take action. “We would do what is right for the population. It can be anything from closing to clean, to being closed for a period of time or closing down risk areas such as classes. This would require input from staff, the board of volunteers and what is happening in the region.
“This is important and could be significant. We are keeping an eye on it and monitoring the situation.”
