Fergus Falls’ Walmart is looking to lift up local businesses with a special three-day food truck event in their parking lot June 26-28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event was organized by Walmart store manager Forrest Webb and human resources representative Alex Manning. It will feature four trucks each of the three days to allow for appropriate social distancing.
“We’re going to have four trucks over the course of three days … and so we’re distancing those trucks out. We’re still going to encourage social distancing and things like that, so we’re not going to have them clustered on top of each other, we just want to make sure that we account for everybody’s safety,” said Manning.
Webb and Manning discussed ways they could try to help some of the hardest hit businesses in the area and, with the cancellation of nearly every major event, realized food trucks might be facing a difficult summer. “With all the different events getting canceled this year, the county fair and (Summerfest), so we were trying to give them an outlet, just to help support local, help each other out when we’re available,” Manning said. “We do have access to a large group of people coming through our store everyday, so while we can’t buy all the food we can provide access to our audience.”
Twelve food trucks will be participating across the three days, including Fish Factor 108, Big J’s Smokehouse, Ole & Lena’s Pizzeria, Don Pablo’s, Mini Donuts by Denise and local concessionaires Townsend Concessions and Hansen Concessions. There will be trucks representing businesses in Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Erhard and more. Additional information, including the food truck schedules, will be posted to the Walmart Fergus Falls Facebook page as the event approaches.
This is a more involved way for Webb and Manning to support local businesses, as they’ve previously purchased food from local restaurants for their associates. “We’ve ordered pancakes from The Viking, Ruby’s egg rolls from here in town, we’re ordering those next month for our associates, and prior to that we did Dairyland, we got ice cream,” Manning said. “We appreciate our associates’ hard work so we’re also trying to partner with our community to be able to do that win-win, support our local economy and also give our associates awesome food.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.