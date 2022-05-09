The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning people to avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns, which are born around this time of year.
Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage watchfully nearby.
Fergus Falls area wildlife supervisor, Mike Oehlers, who is based out of the fish and wildlife division of the Minnesota DNR, said even though it is tempting, do not disturb fawns.
“It’s well intentioned and thinking they will intervene because they don’t see the mother there. We’ve had a lot of cases where they collected them up and then they called us and now we have an orphaned fawn who has been abandoned. The mother doesn’t find it and someone has it in their garage, or kennel someplace, trying to save it. So now we have to go out and deal with that and try to find a place for it or put it back out in the wild,” said Oehlers.
Oehlers also said the longer a time that has elapsed it can be a death warrant for a fawn, because the mother is probably long gone by then.
He also said that they have the same issue with baby birds falling out of their nests. Oehlers said as a general rule it is always best to resist the temptation to assist and let nature take its course.
The DNR said deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it until you talk to a wildlife rehabilitator.
The DNR is also reminding Minnesotans who are hoping to harvest wild turtles this year that they will need a valid fishing license and must adhere to new updated regulations.
Residents with an angling license can take snapping and western painted turtles in Minnesota for personal use — to eat, keep as pets or to remove as a nuisance. All other turtle species, including softshells, cannot be taken from the wild.
Western painted turtles must measure between 4- and 5 1/2-inches in shell length and may be taken at any time of the year. The possession limit is three. Snapping turtles must be a minimum of 12-inches in shell length. The possession limit is three. The season for snapping turtles is currently closed; it will reopen Jul. 1, and remain open through Apr. 30, 2023. Restricting harvest during nesting season helps ensure the future of snapping turtles in Minnesota.
The DNR also states that standard angling gear may be used to harvest turtles. Individuals wishing to use traps, nets or other commercial equipment need a recreational turtle license in addition to an angling license. Firearms, bows, spears, impaling objects, explosives, drugs, poisons, lime or other harmful substances are not permitted for harvesting turtles.
New tips are also being offered for catch and release to stay law abiding. The DNR said to set the hook quickly to avoid hooking a fish in the stomach or gills. Before handling the fish, wet your hands to prevent removal of the fish’s protective slime coating. If possible, unhook and release the fish while it is still in the water. If a hook is deep in the fish, cut the line and leave the hook in the fish.
When holding the fish out of the water, support it with both hands using a firm, gentle grip. It is ok to measure the fish and take a photo; however, minimize the time the fish is out of the water. Anglers intending to release a fish should not place it on a stringer or in a live well.
To release a fish, hold it horizontally in the water by cradling it under its belly. If needed, revive the fish by slowly moving it forward and backward in the water until it swims away. An alternative to this method is cupping your hand and splashing water into the fish’s mouth and out the gills while holding the fish stationary on the surface of the water. Harvest a fish that can be legally kept if it is bleeding extensively or cannot right itself in the water.