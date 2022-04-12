Michelle Tweed is a published author, homeschooling teacher, mother of two children and small business owner.
Owning one herself, Tweed is in major support of small businesses. She enjoys working with authors, artists and entrepreneurs and hopes to bring them courage and support by doing so through a children’s subscription box called Little Arrow.
“I’m trying to model these things through the artists and entrepreneurs included in each box,” she asserted. “Every box includes things made by small shops and small businesses. It’s all based on encouragement and self-growth.”
Tweed believes a child’s natural creativity is visible in everything he or she does. She’s also noticed this in her own children as they made up stories and created books while they played. She writes, “Little Arrow is trying to further its mission to help kids see the possibilities of being creative, developing their own talents and learning how important it is to just be themselves.”
She continues, “I realized I wanted to give my daughter a place on the bookshelf. A place with all the greats. Because she is the greatest of them all, to me. and someone so special deserved to have something more than staples. I wanted her to have some special books that were professionally bound to show her that I value her works of art.
And so Little Arrow Author Box was born.
The Little Arrow Author Box is a monthly, gender-neutral subscription box for children ages 4 to 10 that, according to the website, includes these products:
Book to create: 40-page, professionally bound, fully customizable, blank book.
Feature children’s book.
Art book.
Project to engage: Age-appropriate, low mess project that pairs with the theme of the featured book.
Q&A with the author and/or illustrator of the featured book.
Fun lifestyle item.
Exclusive links to tutorials/offerings from authors and artists.
Speak life: Encouragement card to inspire.
“It has been a lot of fun doing this business with my children’s help. They get to test all of the craft ideas and they also help me approve the books for the boxes.” Tweed remarks, “I love that I get to include them in this journey. It gives us time together and teaches them a lot of great life lessons along the way One of the best ways a parent can support their child’s creativity is by giving them open-ended play. Also, find people that model that for them,” she explains.
Tweed shared that her kids love to watch creative YouTube channels and read all sorts of books. “We are also trying to do this in our Facebook group,” she expressed. “I try to do story time and some sort of fun craft idea each week or every other week in the group.”
Tweed doesn’t want to hold her children back at all when it comes to expressing themselves. She reveals, “There was only one rule I gave (my daughter), and that was that there were no rules. I simply want her to write, draw and tell her stories out of inspiration and joy, not out of duty and academics. There will be time for that later. For now, I want it to be authentically her.”
The Little Arrow Author Box website reads, “These boxes are all about experiences, literacy, art and maximizing creativity with minimal things. They’re to remind children they are unique, and they can do whatever they put their mind to.”
More information on Little Arrow Author Box is available online at littlearrowauthorbox.com