Lake Country Living magazine is a quarterly women’s publication printed by Daily Journal Media. Throughout the years, the publication has undergone a number of changes, be it title or content. Once again, Lake Country Living has undergone a facelift, so to speak.
The fall 2021 edition of Lake Country Living introduces new ongoing features that thrive on reader engagement and participation. Long-standing favorites, such as Missy Hermes’ historical articles and recipe collections will still be available and previously retired favorites, such as the “traveling magazine” and the hidden picture contest, are back!
While the publication can be enjoyed alone, it has partnered with NABUR, Daily Journal Media’s private social-media platform, in order to provide a more interactive experience.
One such experience is the Lake Country Living Book Club, which kicks off on Monday, but can be joined at any time by anyone interested. Sponsored by Victor Lundeen Company, the first title for the book club, “Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood is available for purchase at their bookstore. Discussion on the piece of historical fiction will be conducted in NABUR under the “Books” space.
Other new features include our first “Woman of the Season” and “The Matriarch” articles, which both examine interesting women of strong integrity in our community. This edition features racer and preschool teacher Danielle Jennen and Fergus Falls mother of three, Andrea Knick. These will be ongoing features that we look to our readers for nominations/voting on women of interest for future editions. How to become involved is highlighted in the fall edition and is heavily reliant on NABUR’s “Lifestyle” space.
Signing up for NABUR is fast, easy and 100% free of charge. There is no subscription to any of Daily Journal Media’s publications required in order to utilize the platform. Users sign up and log in with a name and email address at nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com and can immediately begin browsing and posting within the platform. The various “spaces,” or groups, are located on the left-hand side of the page and users can select which spaces they would like to be a part of by clicking on the space and joining in the upper-right-hand corner.
In addition to participating and keeping up to date with Lake Country Living, there are a number of other opportunities within NABUR, like posting photos, asking questions from community experts, or posting/viewing community events and happenings. NABUR is dedicated to maintaining discussions that are both factual and respectful and is monitored by staff to ensure standards are being upheld.
Lake Country Living’s fall edition is available now and can be picked up at many of the locations that the Daily Journal newspaper is sold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.