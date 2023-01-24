It’s been 25 years since the 1997-98 M State Spartans won the national Division III basketball championship, but the lessons Thomas “TC” Chatman learned during that 29-0 season are with him to this day.
Chatman lived in Oklahoma until his sophomore year in high school, when he moved to live with his father and attend high school in Jordan, south of the Twin Cities. There, he was captain of the basketball team and recruited by several schools at Division I and II levels, but a series of coincidences on and off the court led him to enroll at what was then Fergus Falls Community College.
“It was divine intervention. It was where I needed to go to mature and begin my journey as a young adult,” Chatman says.
Head Basketball Coach Dave Retzlaff and Assistant Coach Rick Odden “had a huge impact on my life,” he says. “They weren’t yelling or putting people down. They coached us hard, but you knew it was coming from a place of love.”
It wasn’t just Spartan basketball that touched Chatman’s life, either. He says he was a “super introvert” and the encouragement of his public speaking instructor, Roberta Egersdorf, was instrumental in helping him overcome his fear of speaking in public. His psychology instructor, Ann Rotto, was so inspirational that he considered majoring in psychology. And M State is where he met his wife, Christine, whose parents, Brad and Donna Howland, still live in the Fergus Falls area.
“Fergus Falls played an influential part in my life,” he says. “It allowed me to grow up and gain independence so that I could become the person I am today.”
After graduating from M State with his associate of the arts degree, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Augsburg University, where he was the leading scorer for the basketball team.
Chatman went on to coach basketball and teach at the elementary, middle and high school levels in the Twin Cities for about 15 years. He now runs his own sports training academy, Fundamentally Sound Athletics, with the goal of helping athletes “succeed in sports and life.”
The examples set by Retzlaff, Odden and his community college instructors have impacted his life’s work with youth of all ages, Chatman says. He talks with pride about the youngsters he has mentored and coached who, even though they didn’t make it to the NBA, “went on to be great people.” The goal is not to be a professional athlete, he says, but to be a better person with great life habits.
He also has an impact in his community, where he runs a Ramsey County club for fathers that focuses on parenting skills and resource management. In the city of Brooklyn Center, the 2021 shooting of Dante Wright by police and the subsequent unrest led Chatman to provide local youths with a free summer camp opportunity that teaches life skills and sports.
“I felt compelled to do my part,” he says. “It was a tumultuous time in the community when kids needed something to anchor to. I remembered those feelings as a kid and I saw myself in the kids in the community. I have always been a person of few words but strong action, even as a player.”
The players who Chatman has coached include his own children: Tommy, who plays basketball for St. Cloud State University; Taison, a senior at Totino Grace High School who has committed to Ohio State and is the top-ranked recruit in the Minnesota; high school freshman Tian, who at 6-5 is already getting varsity playing time with his brother at Totino Grace; and sixth-grader Tayja, who of course is already honing her basketball skills.
“Basketball has been our life,” Chatman says. “We’ve been in and out of gyms all our lives, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will always hold a special place in my heart for FFCC. Forever a Spartan!”
Chatman is among the many team members who will be on hand January 28 when the 1997-98 Spartan Men’s Basketball team is inducted into the 2023 Spartan Athletics Hall of Fame. The Spartan women play at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m., with the induction ceremony in the gym following the men’s game. A free reception will follow in Legacy Hall.