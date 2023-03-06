A complaint that a former city council candidate brought against a current city council member was officially dismissed on Mar. 3, by the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH).
On Dec. 12, 2022, Mark Leighton filed a fair campaign practices complaint with alleging that council member Brent Thompson violated three Minnesota statutes regarding a disclaimer requirement, distributing false campaign material and alleging undue influence on voters while distributing campaign literature in advance of the general election held on Nov. 8, 2022.
According to OAH's website, the panel consists of administrative law judges which provides hearing and mediation services in contested case proceedings involving the public and more than 100 state agencies and local governments.
In the complaint, it states that when the alleged violations occurred, Leighton was a candidate in the city council election for Ward Two, while Thompson was a current member representing Ward Three. On Jan. 18, the pre-hearing conference was held and OAH states Leighton and Thompson appeared on their own behalf and without legal counsel.
During the month of Oct. 2022, Thompson handed out a campaign flyer entitled, “Do You Love Your City Parks?” The flyer alleges that Leighton and Al Kremeier proposed cutting $3 million from the city’s budget and would start the cost-cutting measures by eliminating the city parks and park staff positions within Fergus Falls.
OAH further stated in the complaint that the flyer was written in the first-person and did not include a disclaimer identifying who or what committee prepared and paid for it. Leighton maintains that Thompson distributed the flyer door-to-door at the homes of residents in Ward Two and also contended that Thompson purposely targeted homes that had lawn signs posted in support of Leighton’s candidacy.
Leighton also further alleged that Thompson did not introduce himself to the homeowners that he was distributing the fliers to. Leighton also stated that he maintains that the flyer contained false statements about him, and that Thompson disseminated it to unduly influence voters.
In the original Jan. 18 pre-conference hearing, two of the alleged violations against Thompson were dismissed. These were the false campaign material accusations and the statute regarding the undue influence on voters.
As for the undue influence allegation, the judge stated that Leighton failed to allege any facts to support finding that Thompson used or threatened force, coercion, violence, damage, harm, loss, or undue influence to compel persons to vote for or against a candidate in the general election. Leighton alleges only that Respondent was offensive and rude to homeowners while he distributed the campaign flyer and that even if true, Thompson’s alleged behavior is not the type of severe threatening conduct the statute is intended to address. Therefore, that claim was dismissed.
For the false campaign allegation, Leighton stated that the campaign flyer that Thompson disseminated contained false statements in violation of the statute. Leighton maintains he never said he would cut $3 million from the city’s budget and start by eliminating the city parks. The judges dismissed the claim because Section 211B.06 has been invalidated by the federal courts. The judge stated, “In 2014, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit determined that there was no way, consistent with First Amendment guarantees of free speech, to narrowly construe this statute. Accordingly, it declared the prohibitions on false campaign speech unenforceable and void. Because this statute cannot provide a basis for relief, the claim was dismissed.”
However, the administrative law judge did let the alleged violation of the disclaimer statute stating, “meets the definition of 'campaign material' under the statute. As campaign material it must 'prominently include' a disclaimer 'substantially in the form.'" Both parties had until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 to submit any additional evidence or filings they wanted to submit.
On Mar. 3, the final issue of the disclaimer was dismissed by two administrative law judges and an assistant chief administrative law judge. In a memorandum, the judges said Leighton failed to establish that Thompson was required to include a disclaimer on the campaign flier.
At the pre-hearing conference, Thompson testified that he did not make disbursements or receive contributions of more than $750 that would have required him to file campaign financial reports. The memorandum states that, “Complainant did not provide any evidence to rebut that testimony."
Because of the lack of additional evidence, Thompson met the exemption to the disclaimer requirement and it was dismissed in its entirety by the judges.
In a short comment following the decision, Thompson said he was satisfied with with the judges’ decision.
“I’m just glad it’s over,” Thompson said.
Thompson then pointed out that Leighton had utilized no disclaimers on his own campaign literature that was distributed in his (Leighton’s) campaign.
Mark Leighton commented on the ruling.
"Even though I respect the findings of the office of administrative hearing regarding Mr. Thompson, it remains that Mr. Thompson's actions were less than ethical, as indicated in the Fergus Falls City Code of Ordinance and State Statutes. During October, Mr. Thompson maliciously distributed political flyers to citizens in Wards Two and Three, especially if they had an election sign supporting Mr. Kremeier or myself. As an elected public official, he approached these citizens without introducing himself, he was highly offensive and rude to the homeowner, and the political flyer was full of false and defamatory information to inappropriately influence the upcoming election. The citizens immediately reported these actions to Mr. Kremeier, city hall and myself. The citizens of Fergus Falls deserve more from our elected officials," stated Leighton.