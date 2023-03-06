CAMPAIGN FLYER

The actual campaign flyer that caused the uproar.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

A complaint that a former city council candidate brought against a current city council member was officially dismissed on Mar. 3, by the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH).



