James Francis Howard was found dead in his cell Sunday at the prison in Rush City.
The 56-year-old Howard is believed to be the victim of a homicide. The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Chisago Sheriff’s Office.
Prison guards found James with injuries to his face and head at 11:30 p.m. during their regular rounds. James’ cellmate was taken into custody while paramedics initiated life-saving measures. James was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m.
The two men were cellmates within a temporary housing unit. Neither was engaged in employment or programming. Howard’s 29-year-old cellmate is serving two sentences for assault with a release date of May 17, 2021.
James was serving time in prison for murder. On April 23, 2011, James attacked his mother, 68-year-old Barbara Howard, with a machete in a Dalton home they shared. Barbara was initially taken to Lake Region hospital and then airlifted to Sanford Health in Fargo. She died from injuries to her head and hands in early May 2011.
According to an April 25, 2011, account in the Daily Journal, when first-responders arrived at the Howard residence they found James with a cut on his neck that he allegedly claimed was self-inflicted. Court records indicated that James allegedly told first-responders at the scene that he had attacked his mother because he wished to see her die quickly rather than slowly and painfully. Barbara had some medical problems at the time of her murder.
James was indicted Sept. 22, 2011, by a grand jury on charges of first- and second-degree murder.
James’ prison sentence started Sept. 17, 2012, according to the DOC. His release date was set for May 11, 2034.
