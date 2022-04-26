During his 18 years at Fergus Falls Community College (FFCC), Dr. David Seyfried made great strides in making postsecondary education more accessible for students with disabilities and his contributions are still having an impact today, more than a decade after his retirement.
Enhancing Student Success Through Technology
Seyfried had earned a master’s degree in Special Education for the Physically Handicapped and taught disabled students for many years before attending the University of Iowa and earning a Doctor of Philosophy with an emphasis on working with students with disabilities.
“Because of my experience and education, I wanted to focus on students with disabilities and technology that would enhance their success,” says Seyfried.
That’s exactly what he did. After joining the college faculty as a computer instructor in 1990, it was Seyfried who established FFCC’s Center for Students with Disabilities. He was later given a dual appointment, working part time as an instructor and as director of disability services.
Intent on adapting equipment to better suit students with disabilities, he applied for a grant through the Center for Teaching and Learning and was awarded a $25,000 Bush Foundation MnSCU Learning by Doing Grant to fund assistive technology classes at the college. These classes taught students how to modify equipment and other technology to be more accessible for physically and mentally challenged students.
During his career, Seyfried pioneered the first prototypes for a talking language board for people who can’t speak, spearheaded an annual spring carnival for children with special needs and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Department of Administration’s STAR program.
Seyfried made a difference in the lives of many, including that of his successor, Dr. Jon Kragness, who was named director of disability services after Seyfried’s retirement in 2008.
Creating Lasting Relationships
Kragness first met Seyfried when he was a student at the community college in the 1990s. For Kragness, that initial meeting was life changing. He’d enrolled a few years after breaking his neck in a diving accident and had no real plan or even a desire to be there “I guess you could say I was an unwilling participant,” Kragness says. “I didn’t even know that the office Dave worked for existed.”
“All of a sudden, somebody was shouting at me from across the campus and flagged me down to introduce himself. That was really our first meeting and it made all the difference in my whole college career and work life,” stated Kragness. “I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today if I hadn’t had that first meeting with Dave.”
With Seyfried’s assistance, Kragness gained access to tools and resources that helped him succeed in his courses. After graduating from FFCC with an associate degree, he went on to receive his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Grateful for his experience at the college and Seyfried’s support, Kragness decided to pay it forward and began volunteering on campus. When a computer instructor position opened, Seyfried recommended Kragness for the role. That teaching position eventually led to his promotion to director of disability services.
“It was very gratifying to watch as Jon graduated from community college, then going on to get his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees,” Seyfried says. “I was extremely pleased that he got [both] positions, and I’m very proud of his perseverance and accomplishments.”
Kragness is one of many who have benefitted from Seyfried’s vision and devotion in helping students with disabilities.