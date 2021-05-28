Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce the purchase of the former Sunmart facility at 1205 W. Lincoln Ave., has been finalized. Local development company Wayne Enterprises LLC, took ownership on Friday, May 28, 2021, with plans to redevelop the property into a multibusiness facility. Plans are underway to repurpose the former big-box store into light industrial suites with a focus on retail, light manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. The building is 54,000 square feet with approximately 38,000 square feet of build-out available in a high-traffic, high-visibility location, and a recent council-approved conditional-use permit to expand eligible uses makes this a prime developable site for a variety of business and industry.
At the time of closing, the property was 30% occupied; Cornerstone Cabinets & Countertops and Midwest Bevel Edge have lease agreements in place.
Cornerstone owner Mike Thorson said, “Due to continued growth, Cornerstone Cabinets & Countertops has been seeking additional space for several years. This property checks all the boxes; from space and accessibility to location, it will better serve us in continuing to grow our brand.”
Commercial space is available for lease in a variety of footprints, and with an anticipated opening this fall, interested parties should inquire with Ryan Hanson at 218-205-7351.
“This is a great day for our community. It is the culmination of months of hard work and the recognition that in the face of a changing national economic model, development will take partnerships with individuals and organizations with an optimistic vision of what might be. Thank you for investing in Fergus Falls,” stated Mayor Ben Schierer.
Projects like this take significant time, money, and resources to bring to fruition. Redeveloping this site required great facilitation and collaboration from several organizations. GFF, West Central Initiative, Northwestern Bank, Ryan Hanson Homes, Infinite Design, Comstock Construction, and the city of Fergus Falls worked diligently with Wayne Enterprises to ensure the success of this project. This project was possible because of the work of these organizations fostering the current economic climate, the posture of the city of Fergus Falls, and local investment dollars, and serves as an ideal model for other locals who may have development ideas.
Fergus Falls possesses the interest and expertise to drive our economy forward. GFF’s managing director NeTia Bauman said, “Repurposing former big-box sites is no small task. Redevelopment deals are challenging and cumbersome, but because of the expertise that our former CEO Annie Deckert brought to the project, we were able to navigate the complexities of this project and remained well-positioned to close the deal.”
She continued, “We’re excited for the great potential this investment will bring to our community.”
