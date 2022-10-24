A former Fergus Falls Medical Group physician who practiced at Lake Region Healthcare between 2011-2018 has been accused of sexual assault in the state of Michigan.
Dr. Zvi Levran practiced pediatric and family urology at LRH during his time in Fergus Falls, also assisting a local hockey program as a volunteer trainer, which he has done for the past 20 years in various states.
Upon leaving the Fergus Falls area, Levran began working in a similar capacity in Farmington Hills, Michigan, providing medical examinations from a home office.
On Oct. 18, following an appointment at Levran's home office, a 19-year-old man contacted Farmington Hills authorities regarding sexual assault.
Four counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 4th-degree sexual conduct were charged against Levran on Oct. 21, with an arraignment to follow on Oct. 22, in the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills. Magistrate Matthew Friedrich presided over the arraignment, where a not-guilty plea was entered on Levran's behalf.
Bond was set at $100,000 with an order to wear a GPS tracking device if bond is posted. Levran would be confined to his home with permission to leave the premises for work, court, meeting with his legal team or medical emergencies. Additionally, Levran would be required to surrender his passport and driver's license, would not be permitted to leave the state of Michigan and cannot treat patients in his home. Levran is not permitted to have contact with the 19-year-old who filed the complaint or his family, minors or hockey players/staff.
Investigators in Michigan are concerned that additional patients of Levran's may have had similar experiences and are asking anyone with information about similar occurrences to contact police at 248-871-2610.
“Our No. 1 goal is to keep our community safe and make sure victims feel safe coming forward,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a news release, encouraging all victims of sex crimes to reach out and report the crimes.
LRH vice president of marketing and communications, Katie Johnson, confirmed Levran's employment in Fergus Falls, which began late in 2011 and ended on June 29, 2018. "Beyond confirmation of his employment dates, Lake Region Medical Group and Lake Region Healthcare do not comment on personnel matters or pending litigation," Johnson explained. "Lake Region Healthcare’s highest priority is providing safe, exceptional health care to the communities we serve."
Johnson encourages patients who have questions or concerns to reach out to LRH's Patient Relations department at 218.736.8027.