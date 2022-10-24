A former Fergus Falls Medical Group physician who practiced at Lake Region Healthcare between 2011-2018 has been accused of sexual assault in the state of Michigan.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?