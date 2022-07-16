When Dick and Ginny Portmann moved to Fergus Falls in 1963, it was meant to be temporary. Prior to the move, the couple had been teachers in Southwest Minnesota. After receiving his master’s degree from the University of South Dakota, Dick was offered a short-term teaching position at Fergus Falls Community College.
“I got an opportunity to come to (Fergus Falls) and teach for a year at the college,” he recalls. “So we planned to be here for one year and ended up staying for the last 60 years or so.”
Unlike Dick, Ginny had no intention of teaching after settling in Fergus Falls. “We had a 3-year-old and I was going to stay home, but the high school desperately needed someone and they called and asked me to teach.” At first, Ginny said no but later relented when the school found her a babysitter. Although she only intended to stay a short while, she continued teaching until the holiday break.
For the next several years, Ginny took a break from teaching to pursue a range of other interests. She worked as a librarian at the high school and the public library, directed the Fergus Falls Senior Program, sold real estate and served as the mall’s marketing director. She later landed at the college, where she held many different roles.
“I did some public relations, taught part-time and went into enrollment management for a couple of years. I was also acting vice provost,” she explains. “After a while, I went back into the classroom teaching English, which was my favorite for the remainder of the years I was there.”
All the while, Dick was making his own mark at M State Fergus Falls. Although his initial contract was for a year, he remained a permanent fixture at the college until his retirement. “I taught biology, a little chemistry and math and even one little quarter of physics,” he notes. However, the bulk of Dick’s time at the college was spent teaching anatomy and physiology in the school’s nursing program.
A Life of Service
Collectively, the Portmanns dedicated five decades to M State Fergus Falls. To say their careers were fulfilling would be an understatement. The couple played a role in making the college, and the greater community, what it is today.
In addition to his work in the classroom, Dick had a hand in transforming the campus into the beautifully wooded area it is today. “I was on two different planning commissions, both the county and the city, and got involved with nature. We planted several thousand trees on the M State campus.”
Outside of teaching, Ginny was very involved in the community. She served on the Fergus Falls City Council for nine years. She went on to become the first woman elected to the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners — a seat she held for 10 years.
“As a commissioner, I had the opportunity to work in several venues that the men were not as familiar with, including county planning,” she says. “Because of our planning, we developed the 9-1-1 system for county addressing. We also got the ball rolling on purchasing the location for the current human services building.”
Dick and Ginny retired in 1995 and 2002, respectively – but they didn’t quit teaching right away. The couple spent some time working at the Learning Center as adult basic education tutors. Dick also got involved with a local nursery and the city, volunteering to plant trees around town. These days, the Portmanns are taking it a little easier and just enjoying time with friends, staying active with their church, traveling when they can and playing bridge.
