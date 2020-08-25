With his 90th birthday on Aug. 10, retired Fergus Falls businessman and former state legislator Cal Larson is one of the oldest politicians around.
These days he lives the summer months at Lake Crystal, east of Pelican Rapids, and during the winter months resides in the Twin Cities.
A Lake Crystal seasonal resident since 1954, Larson served in the state House from 1967 to 1974. He reentered politics and served as state senator from 1986 to 2006.
Fergus Falls was home base for much of his career, with his insurance agency, house with his family and his political life.
“But Lake Crystal and Pelican Rapids has always been a second hometown for Cal and his wife, Loretta,” said Louis Hoglund, editor of The Press in Pelican Rapids.
“It’s been a good life,” Larson told Hoglund. “When I was born in 1930, the average life expectancy was 59 years old.”
As an insurance man, Larson knows this because he was always tuned into the actuarial charts.
Larson, a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church at Franklin Lake, had been planning a 90th birthday gathering at the church.
“The COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the party,” Hoglund noted, “so Cal is looking ahead to a 91st birthday celebration next summer.”
Larson reflected back on politics, and life in general, recently, as he approached the nine-decade mark.
Between Larson and Roy Dunn, the pair represented Otter Tail County for more than half of the last century.
Well known as owner of Dunn’s Lodge on Lake Lizzie, Dunn was a Republican House legislator for 40 years. Larson picked up the banner in 1967.
In total, Larson served with six governors; and 500 legislators during his 28 years.
His favorite governor? Republican Harold Levander, back in the 1960s. Second on his list may come as a surprise: Rudy Perpich, a colorful, Iron Range Democrat.
Though a lifelong Republican, whose first presidential vote was cast for Republican Dwight Eisenhower in 1952, Larson generally considered himself a moderate who could work with the other party.
In fact, Larson would like to see a return to the “nonpartisan” ballot, where legislators did not declare a party affiliation for the general election.
“Though there was seldom any doubt in the public’s eye that Cal Larson was a Republican guy, he was well known for his bipartisan spirit,” said Hoglund.
“Politics has become so mean, so nasty,” lamented Larson. “There’s a swamp in both parties,” he said.
A “rail kid,” Larson grew up in a small town with a Great Northern train depot, after his 1930 birth by a midwife in Glyndon.
He graduated from Badger High School in 1948, finishing in the top 10 of his class. “We had a senior class of 11,” laughed Larson.
From there, it was on to Concordia College in Moorhead where he played baseball and hockey, graduating in 1952.
It was at Concordia where he met Loretta Pederson from Enderlin, North Dakota, the only female math major on campus. They were married in 1955.
His introduction to the lakes area was in 1952, when he hitchhiked to Crystal Lake from McIntosh, where he was working and playing town baseball.
Larson was in the Navy at the end of the Korean War, serving four years to 1956. Settling in with his Fergus Falls insurance agency, Larson was active in the community, and helped bring indoor ice hockey to the city in the early 1970s.
“Crystal Lake, Zion Lutheran, Pelican Rapids, Fergus Falls, golf and politics have all been constants for the Larsons.” Hoglund said.
It took a few years, but Cal Larson finally had a lucky stroke on the fairways. At age 81, he aced his first “hole in one,” playing the short course at Detroit Lakes, in Shoreham.
And with further good fortune, and a bit of good luck, the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control a year from now. Then, Larson will be able to celebrate his 91st birthday publicly, with friends and family.
