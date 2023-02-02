L Williams

Louise Williams was awarded the advisor’s Horizon Award for involvement if a new advisor in regional and international programs with her involvement in PTK in 1993 at Fergus Falls Community College.

 Submitted

From the time she was in third grade, former M State instructor Louise Williams (formerly Pugh) knew she wanted to be a teacher. In pursuit of that dream, the Jamestown High School graduate went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at North Dakota State University. Williams taught high school mathematics for three years before returning to NDSU to earn a master’s degree in Mathematics Education.



