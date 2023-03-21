The former Super 8 by Wyndham motel, located at 2454 College Way, is under new ownership. Owners Imran Khan and Maya Goldstein are currently renovating and rebranding the 31-bed motel to Hotel 8 Fergus Falls.
The couple relocated to Fergus Falls from the Seattle, Wash. area. Both consider themselves self-starters and entrepreneurial by nature. Paired with a passion for travel and hospitality, they decided to purchase and operate the former Super 8. Ultimately, they chose Fergus Falls because of its small town vibe and abundant year-round recreational amenities that the lakes country offers.
Goldstein said, “We are very excited about the Fergus Falls business community and hope to collaborate with other local businesses to support each other and continue growing.”
Khan shared that, “It’s hard work, but we love projects like this and hope to have a positive impact on the town as a whole.”
The pair has been working with Greater Fergus Falls through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for startups, existing businesses and ownership transfers. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More is available at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “This is a prime example of how GFF can assist entrepreneurs from start to finish. We were fortunate enough to work with Imran and Maya to provide one-on-one coaching, navigate financial packaging with local low-interest loans and even host their closing,” she continued, “Young entrepreneurs relocating to Fergus Falls to retain and grow a long-standing business is just one of the many indicators of economic progress we’re making in our community.”
Hotel 8 is open for business while undergoing renovations to modernize and re-energize the business with an updated aesthetic top to bottom. An official grand opening is slated for this spring.
More can be learned by following the new Facebook page @Hotel8FergusFalls or on their website athotel8fergusfalls.com/. Checking availability or booking a room can be done by calling 218-321-4591.
