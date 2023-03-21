Open for business

Imran Khan. left, and Maya Goldstein, right, new owners of Hotel 8 Fergus Falls, the former Super 8, are open during renovations. 

 Submitted

The former Super 8 by Wyndham motel, located at 2454 College Way, is under new ownership. Owners Imran Khan and Maya Goldstein are currently renovating and rebranding the 31-bed motel to Hotel 8 Fergus Falls. 



