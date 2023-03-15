Presentation

From left, Juron Griffin, nephew of the late Carl Griffin, Russell Balenger, Readus Fletcher, Lewis Scott and Jered Pigeon, far right moderator, MSUM's director of diversity and inclusion. Photo taken at Gaede Stage adjacent to the Center for the Arts (Dille Center) on the MSUM campus in Moorhead.

 Submitted Tom Hintgen

Lewis Scott, St. Paul native who attended Moorhead State College (now MSUM) in the late 1960s and early 1970s, has good memories of passing through Fergus Falls by train as both a student and also as a railway employee.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?