This year Freedom Resource Center is proud to announce the Youth Advocate of the Year: Kammie Bleu Fouquette. The Youth Advocate of the Year award is presented to a youth age 22 and under in appreciation for their advocacy work in the field of independent living. A youth advocate is someone who stands up for their own rights and the rights of others living with disabilities, and through self-advocacy, they overcome barriers that exist in our society.
Fouquette is someone who never allows the phrase “you can’t” stop her. She has overcome many barriers in her 15 years. At the age of 2 years old, her family was told she wouldn’t be able to walk. She started walking at 3 1/2. At 7, Kammie decided she wanted to learn how to jump. She practiced lifting her feet for a year, and at 8 she jumped for the first time. Over time Kammie continued to overcome expectations. Most recently, Kammie has researched mountaineering and summiting Mt. Everest and has attempted to convince her family members and friends it would be a great idea! However, Kammie’s goal shifted, and instead she would like to meet mountaineer Dan Mazur. Today, she is working hard in school with the goal to graduate early. Kammie has initiated Zoom meetings and lead her IEP meeting weekly over the summer. At 15 1/2, she has learned the self-advocacy skills needed to push forward and conquer barriers she will face in her lifetime. She accesses resources in order to build skills allowing her to self- advocate and reach her goals. She works extremely hard to incorporate coping skills into her daily practice which enables her to continue working at her goals toward independence. She has changed the minds of the many professionals she has worked with who may not have realized her full potential. By advocating for herself, Kammie is advancing the idea that those living with disabilities should be treated equally and this ultimately creates a more person-centered approach to working with people with disabilities. As stated by independent living advocate Marie Fouquette, “I believe she has changed the minds of the staff on her team who may not have realized her full potential. Kammie Bleu will astound you!” Kammie will be featured Nov. 5 on Freedom’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.