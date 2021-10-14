The Clay County Sheriff’s Office along with other area fire and rescue groups were dispatched to a report of an injury crash on Thursday at approximately 7:29 a.m. involving a school bus at the intersection of 190th Avenue North and 40th Street.
On arrival, four students on the school bus were found to be injured and were being attended to by the school bus driver and other passing motorists.
One student was transported to a Fargo hospital by Airmed, two were transported by Sanford Ambulance and one was transported by Norman County Ambulance, all with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was transported to a Fargo hospital with significant injuries, but nonlife threatening. The driver of the pickup was northbound on 40th Street and the school bus was eastbound.
The other vehicle involved was a pickup pulling an enclosed construction trailer. The sheriff’s office noted that the intersection does have a yield sign for both north and southbound traffic to yield and it appears the driver of the pickup failed to yield for the sign.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The school bus was from Ada-Borup-West, and the parents of the injured children were notified from the scene by the school.
In addition to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, Sanford Ambulance, Airmed, Red River Regional Dispatch Center, Felton Fire and Rescue, Perley Fire and Rescue, Hendrum Fire and Rescue, Ada Fire and Rescue, Harwood Fire and Rescue, Norman County Ambulance, as well as passing motorists assisted at the scene.
