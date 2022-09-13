Otter Tail County lies in one of the most celebrated and historic flyways on the continent when regarding the canvasback, a revered species that’s considered the ultimate duck by many veteran water fowlers.
Lake Christina lies right on the border of Otter Tail and Douglas Counties and the lake has a rich history of conservation, hunting and wildlife. Canvasbacks began utilizing the shallow lake as feeding and resting site beginning in 1900, with peak numbers of the birds occurring from the late 1930’s into the early 1950’s.
Canvasback numbers were regularly observed to total 50,000 to 60,000 around the middle of October during these banner years. The shallow nature of the lake along with its clarity allowed for a proliferation of high-quality aquatic foods such as sago pondweed. However, by the late 1950’s the ducks were virtually absent and wildlife professionals deduced that high turbidity caused by various rough fish species were the culprit.
By 1965, the Department of Conservation, which was the precursor to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, began thorough lake surveys to further determine the causes for decline. In that year, the agency began several removal initiatives for undesirable fish species and the plan saw duck numbers rebound in the 1970’s.
Water levels in the lake were kept higher than normal however due to a dam system put in place following severe droughts in the 1930’s. This system meant that Lake Christina would not experience winter kills of damaging fish populations as it once did, creating a harmful cycle for the once abundant canvasback.
Realizing this, Ducks Unlimited in coordination with the DNR implemented a more permanent solution to the problem consisting of a series of pumps and drain piping which began in 2010, and was finished the following year. The goal was to create an infrastructure that could lower water levels in Christina without affecting water levels in nearby Pelican Lake.
This year the DNR has begun lowering the water levels in Lake Christina to help improve the resting area and food availability for migration waterfowl.
“The purpose of the drawdown is to increase the chances of winter die-off of unwanted fish populations that have negative impacts on water quality and aquatic vegetation,” said Nicholas Brown, a DNR wildlife lakes and Red River Basin specialist. “An added benefit is to allow more sunlight to get to the lake bottom to stimulate native plant growth in the early growing season next year.”
Lake Christina has special regulations pertaining to the use of the water body for hunting and recreation; a portion of the lake is classified as a migratory waterfowl feeding and resting area, making certain areas off-limits to motorized watercraft.
“We thank hunters for their patience with the low water conditions,” Brown said. “These conditions will increase the number of waterfowl using the lake and will lead to better hunting in future years.”
More information on the history of Lake Christina and current DNR conservation efforts can be found at the following: ducks.org, dnr.state.mn.us.