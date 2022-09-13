Waterfowl respite

Lake Christina is a crucial layover for many species of Minnesota waterfowl including trumpeter swans, coots and the venerated canvasback. 

 Submitted | Jay Anderson

Otter Tail County lies in one of the most celebrated and historic flyways on the continent when regarding the canvasback, a revered species that’s considered the ultimate duck by many veteran water fowlers.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?