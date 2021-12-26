During the Fergus Falls City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 20, Andrew Bremseth, city administrator, presented to the board a survey on franchise fees. Many cities in Minnesota have franchise agreements with gas and electric utility companies for the use of publicly owned right-of-way for their business purpose. Once a franchise agreement is adopted, gas and electric utility companies are required to collect the franchise fees by adding them to a customer’s utility bill. The fees can help cover the costs related to city streets, funding multiple projects.
Franchise fees would provide additional funding without increasing property taxes or imposing additional assessments. The fees spread the cost of improvements to everyone who benefits, as all utility users pay for improvements, not just property owners. Fees would apply to all accounts within the city, including renters, nonprofits and governmental entities. A positive aspect of having franchise fees is that new construction is an immediate contributor. Currently, fees are assessed by waiting one or two years, when property taxes can be collected.
“This would be a way for properties to be contributing right away and for the city to get ahead of the cash flow,” mentioned Bremseth. Franchise fees also offer smaller monthly fees instead of one large assessment when the work is done. “You’re constantly paying that monthly fee and when it’s your turn, the money is there to fix your street,” Bremseth stated.
Depending on the percentage of annual impact, the revenue could be between half-of-a-million to just under one million. Utility providers suggest a percentage rather than a flat dollar amount for franchise fees.
A motion was carried by the board for staff to continue to work on the surveying of franchise fees with expectations that it will return to the board at a later date, needing a few kinks to be worked out. The next scheduled meeting for Fergus Falls City Council is Monday, Jan. 3.
