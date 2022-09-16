A man from West Fargo, who was originally charged in April of this year, appeared in Otter Tail County District Court, on Sep. 14, in his first appearance on a felony level check fraud with an incident that occurred in Fergus Falls.
Robert Louis Butts III, 39, is accused of endorsing a check that was not his and attempting to deposit it.
According to court records, on Mar. 22, a Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the victim in reference to the theft of a check at a motel on Pebble Lake Road in Fergus. The victim stated he was supposed to get a $1,000 check from Mahube-Otwa that did not arrive in the mail.
The victim spoke with a Mahube-Otwa employee who advised him the check was mailed on Jan. 26. Their records further indicated that it was cashed on Feb. 14, at a bank on West Lincoln Avenue.
Court records also state that the endorsement on the back of the check showed a forged signature of the victim and also stated, “Pay to the order of Robert Butts.” The victim told investigators that he did not endorse this check and did not give it to Robert Butts.
Upon further investigation, it was learned that Butts had stayed at the motel starting on Feb. 9, for five or six days. Surveillance video obtained from the bank that was taken on Feb. 14.
A bank employee told investigators that they had opened a new account for Butts, cashed the check for him and provided law enforcement with a copy of the driver’s license used to open the account. The driver’s license was confirmed to belong to the individual later identified as Butts.
Between the surveillance video from the bank and a previous booking photo, investigators determined it was Butts.
At the time the complaint was submitted to the court on Apr. 21, Butts’ whereabouts were unknown so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Eventually he was apprehended on the warrant.
Butts’ next court appearance will be an omnibus hearing on Oct. 31.
