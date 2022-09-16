ACCUSED

Robert Louis Butts III, 39, of West Fargo is accused of endorsing a check that was not his and attempting to deposit it.

 submitted

A man from West Fargo, who was originally charged in April of this year, appeared in Otter Tail County District Court, on Sep. 14, in his first appearance on a felony level check fraud with an incident that occurred in Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?