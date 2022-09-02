There is no better time than now to become a certified nurse’s assistant.
In the unusual world we live in now, it would normally cost over $1,000 to get the certification at the minimum.
Gov. Tim Walz’s next generation nursing assistant initiative that M State in Fergus Falls previously hosted for free is coming back around. The college previously hosted the courses in January.
Sarah Thacker, director of health training at Workforce Development Solutions said while the course is not credit based, it is a great way to get started.
“Applicants only need to be 16 or older and be interested in working long term care. There is no application fee,” said Thacker.
The initiative offers resources and support to those pursuing a CNA credential, including costs for tuition, fees and materials. The starting goal of the governor’s program was to recruit and train 1,000 new CNAs before the end of the year in order to combat statewide staffing shortages at long-term care facilities and veterans homes. The program was so successful that the goal was met within just three months, in late March.
Walz, on Sep. 1, announced a $2.4 million investment in an extension to continue the program.
“By bolstering our health care workforce and providing pathways to life-long careers, this initiative continues to benefit Minnesotans in the short- and long-term. I’m proud to invest in a program that strengthens our health care workforce, eliminates barriers to entry into high-demand careers, and supports the health of our state,” said Walz. “The success of this program is a testament to Minnesota’s ability to collaboratively address complex problems.”
Nearly 70 students have already completed their CNA classes at M State as part of the initiative and the college has been approved by the state to offer four more such classes this fall.
The classes are coordinated by M State’s Workforce Development Solutions, which specializes in the skills and technology training needed to meet regional workforce demands. M State’s Moorhead and Fergus Falls campuses will host this fall classes at the college. The Moorhead classes will be held Sept. 6-28 and Oct. 4-26, while the Fergus Falls classes will be Sept. 6 – Oct. 2 and Oct. 4-30.
