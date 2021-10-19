Throughout Minnesota and Otter Tail County, demand for COVID-19 tests has increased. To respond to the need, Otter Tail County Public County Health will be hosting a free testing opportunity at Bigwood Event Center, 925 Western Ave., in Fergus Falls on Friday From 1- 5 p.m.
Vault saliva tests will be available for community members 4 years of age and older with or without symptoms regardless if the individual has insurance or not. The tests are not rapid tests, but results will be sent via text, email or phone call.
There will be a limited walk-up capacity and individuals are asked to make appointments ahead of time. Bringing a smartphone with which to access test results is highly encouraged, but those without a smartphone will be assisted by support staff in order to receive their results in an alternative way. Masks will also be required at the testing site.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are also available throughout the region and information and options in Otter Tail County can be found atbit.ly/2LsgD97or by calling218-998-8320.
