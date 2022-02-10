One of the best parts of living in north-central Minnesota is being able to experience the beauty of the lakes, rivers, forests and grasslands that make up the region.
While the beauty of the land can be seen from household backyards or while driving on scenic byways, one of the best ways to experience nature is by enjoying one of the many state parks in the region.
Buffalo River, Glendalough, Maplewood, Lake Carlos and Crow Wing state parks are all a short drive away and offer some of the best views, hikes and camping around.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) boasts that there is a state park within 30 minutes of most Minnesotans. One way the MnDNR tries to get more people out and enjoying the great outdoors is by offering a free park day during every season of the year.
The state fully experiences all four seasons, so why not enjoy each them?
The first free park day of 2022 is coming up on Feb. 16, when all entrance fees for every single state park in the state will be completely waived.
Whether one wants to spend the night, or just snowshoe for the afternoon, visiting a state park is a great way to spend some time enjoying the wilderness. Just note, the free entrance fee does not carry over for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.
So, nature lovers and nature newbies alike can mark their calendars for Feb. 16 and try their hand (or feet) at hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and sight seeing this winter, all for free at any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone